Reliance Jio top bidder in India's 5G spectrum auction; acquires 24,740 MHz

Under sub-GHz, the company has the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum with at least 2X10 MHz contiguous spectrum in both 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands across each of the 22 circles. Further, in the mid-band, Jio is the only operator which has at least 2X10 MHz in the 1800 MHz band (with 2X20 MHz in six key circles), and 40 MHz in the 2300 MHz band, and 100 MHz in the 3300 MHz band across all the 22 circles.