Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex. Jio World Drive will house only premium international and Indian brands.

Jio World Drive in Mumbai: 7 things you should know

- Jio World Drive houses Mumbai's first rooftop Jio drive-in Theatre which will be operated by PVR. The PVR operated Jio drive-in theatre will have capacity for 290 cars.

- The precinct also introduces PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

-Jio World Drive will offer the most diverse collection of Indian and international public art in a commercial space in India. The contemporary art installations, created by renowned artists, bind the customers in a visual framework of creativity and artistic expressions that highlight the spirit of Mumbai and its many quirks and characteristics.

- Jio World Drive will introduce the global concept of ‘designated pop-up spaces’ for the first time in India. Pop-up is a unique customizable concept which provides a platform for discovery and accessibility for both customers and brands. These never-before-seen fashionwear, lifestyle, accessories brands get spotlighted for, and refreshed, every three months.

- Jio World Drive will house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the uber urban customers. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

- The precinct will launch first- to- market F&B experiences and unique dining concepts such as ‘Nine Dine’- a multi- cuisine café-court, a new age dining experience where expert attendants serve the food directly at the table from your choice of restaurant.

- Jio World Drive precinct also hosts The Green Co-Op, a cheery, pet-friendly, open-air, pop-up weekend marketplace that refreshes its vendors weekly. It offers artisanal delights from indigenous brands, pop-up menus from inventive home-chefs and treasure troves of wholesome, homegrown produce.

-Only those who are fully vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter the complex.

- Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is a retail architectural marvel inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud-like structure.

