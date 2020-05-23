Reliance Jio ’s e-commerce portal JioMart has finally gone live after months of testing. The website of the new e-commerce venture has gone live and the company has also started receiving orders from serviceable pincodes.

The website claims to be selling certain products at a minimum of 5% below the MRP. The e-commerce website is selling essential grocery items as well as farm produce. According to the company, the farm produce will directly be sourced from farmers that have collaborated with the brand directly.

The About Us section of the website states, “We offer you convenience of shopping everything that you need for your home - be it fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items & personal care products from a single virtual store."

The website is asking for the six-digit pincode to inform whether they are delivering in that area or not.

Facebook recently acquired shares in Reliance, making it the biggest minority shareholder in the Indian company. Facebook’s daughter company, WhatsApp also signed a commercial agreement with Reliance Jio over its online venture JioMart. JioMart uses its technology to reach out to the vast network of small kirana (grocery) stores in India.

JioMart has already started rolling out a feature where buyers can place orders via WhatsApp. However, this was done only for a select areas including areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The company is expected to gradually start catering to other parts of the country.

In order to place an order on JioMart, users will have to save the WhatsApp business number allotted to JioMart which is 88500 08000. By just sending a 'Hi' the user will be directed to enter the pincode and then go on to order through a link that is valid for a limited period of time.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via