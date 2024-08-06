Reliance Jio has announced the discontinuation of its widely opted ₹395 and ₹1,559 prepaid plans, leaving many subscribers dismayed. These plans were favoured for their unlimited 5G data offerings and extended validity periods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The decision comes on the heels of a substantial tariff increase by the telecom giant, set to take effect on July 3, 2024. Industry analysts suggest that this move is part of Jio's strategy to boost its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and enhance profitability in an increasingly competitive market.

The now-discontinued ₹395 plan offered 84 days of validity, while the ₹1,559 plan provided service for 336 days. Both plans included unlimited 5G data, making them attractive options for heavy data users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the tariff revision, Jio's base plan will see a 22% increase, rising from ₹155 to ₹189. This adjustment reflects the company's shift towards higher pricing, while aiming to maintain its extensive 5G network infrastructure.

Reliance Jio plans The price hikes extend across various plan categories:

The base monthly plan, offering 2 GB of data over 28 days, will increase from ₹155 to ₹189. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 1 GB per day plan for 28 days will rise from ₹209 to ₹249.

The 1.5 GB daily data plan will increase from ₹239 to ₹299.

The 2 GB per day plan will jump from ₹299 to ₹349. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Long-term plans have also seen significant price increases. Three-month plans with varying daily data limits (1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB) will become more expensive. Annual plans have experienced even steeper hikes, with the 336-day plan featuring 24GB daily data seeing a substantial price increase.