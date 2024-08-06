Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Jio's surprise move: Teleco axes popular 5G prepaid plans of 395/ 1,559. Subscribers see rising costs

Reliance Jio's surprise move: Teleco axes popular 5G prepaid plans of ₹395/ ₹1,559. Subscribers see rising costs

Livemint

  • Reliance Jio shakes up the telecom landscape as it discontinues popular unlimited 5G plans, raising concerns among subscribers about rising costs and potentially triggering a ripple effect in the competitive Indian mobile market.

Jio's surprise move: Telecom giant axes popular unlimited 5G plans of 395 and 1559

Reliance Jio has announced the discontinuation of its widely opted 395 and 1,559 prepaid plans, leaving many subscribers dismayed. These plans were favoured for their unlimited 5G data offerings and extended validity periods.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The decision comes on the heels of a substantial tariff increase by the telecom giant, set to take effect on July 3, 2024. Industry analysts suggest that this move is part of Jio's strategy to boost its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and enhance profitability in an increasingly competitive market.

The now-discontinued 395 plan offered 84 days of validity, while the 1,559 plan provided service for 336 days. Both plans included unlimited 5G data, making them attractive options for heavy data users.

As part of the tariff revision, Jio's base plan will see a 22% increase, rising from 155 to 189. This adjustment reflects the company's shift towards higher pricing, while aiming to maintain its extensive 5G network infrastructure.

Reliance Jio plans

The price hikes extend across various plan categories:

The base monthly plan, offering 2 GB of data over 28 days, will increase from 155 to 189.

The 1 GB per day plan for 28 days will rise from 209 to 249.

The 1.5 GB daily data plan will increase from 239 to 299.

The 2 GB per day plan will jump from 299 to 349.

Long-term plans have also seen significant price increases. Three-month plans with varying daily data limits (1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB) will become more expensive. Annual plans have experienced even steeper hikes, with the 336-day plan featuring 24GB daily data seeing a substantial price increase.

The most notable change is in the annual 365-day plan with 2.5GB daily data, which will now cost 600 more than its previous price. It now costs 3,599.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.