Reliance Industries has launched JioMart, an online grocery store in over 200 towns across the country. JioMart is expected to give a tough competition to prominent grocery delivery services like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket in the country.

Reliance JioMart deliveries were initially launched in Mumbai as a small pilot project. The delivery was available in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The latest venture by Mukesh Ambani will offer grocery delivery at your doorstep amid coronavirus outbreak.

"Never waste a crisis, they say!" tweeted Damodar Mall, chief executive of grocery retail at the company. "A wise colleague mentioned today, 'Alibaba also flourished starting from the SARS crisis,'" he added.

How to register:

One needs to log on to jiomart.com to place an order. JioMart app is not available on Apple or Google Play Store yet. The site offers a wide range of products such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care and baby care, among others. If the order value is less than ₹750, a nominal delivery fee of ₹25 will be added. The customer can pay via cash or debit card. Net banking facility is also there for payments.

Reliance Retail operates neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale and online stores. The company integrated its registered customer database from Reliance Fresh and other retail businesses into JioMart.

Facebook Inc would spend $5.7 billion for 9.99 % stake in Reliance Industries' digital unit, Jio Platforms, the company said last month. That partnership will help Reliance roll out service for India's grocers and small businesses by capitalising on India's 400 million-strong user base for Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service.

Soon, customer can order from neighbourhood stores as Reliance plans to sign up small kirana stores onto its networks.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via