One needs to log on to jiomart.com to place an order. JioMart app is not available on Apple or Google Play Store yet. The site offers a wide range of products such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care and baby care, among others. If the order value is less than ₹750, a nominal delivery fee of ₹25 will be added. The customer can pay via cash or debit card. Net banking facility is also there for payments.