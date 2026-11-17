Reliance Group will invest ₹1,600 crore to establish a Campa Cola beverage manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, a project expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister and Vijayapura district in-charge minister MB Patil laid the foundation stone for the facility on November 16 at the Mulawad Industrial Area, on the outskirts of Vijayapura. The plant will come up on 109 acres.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Patil said the project would provide fresh momentum to industrial development in the district and help attract more large-scale investments.

"The establishment of the Campa Cola plant will give a fresh impetus to industrial growth in Vijayapura district. Our overall objective is to bring large industries here and generate at least 10,000 direct jobs," he said.

Vijayapura seeks to attract large industries According to a statement issued by the minister's office, the Karnataka government has been working to attract investments to Vijayapura over the past three years.

Patil said that although 3,000–4,000 acres had been acquired at Mulawad for industrial development as early as 2009, the area had not attracted any major industrial investment.

"After taking charge as Industries Minister, I took this up as a challenge and have spent the past three years working to attract investors to Vijayapura district. Those efforts are now bearing fruit," he said.

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The minister said the government was in discussions with more than 20 companies to bring investments to the district. These include proposals from Terra Circuits ( ₹444 crore), Jenith Energy Solutions ( ₹90 crore), Hi-Tech Pipes ( ₹250 crore), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages ( ₹300 crore), Servotech Power Systems ( ₹300 crore) and Wings Viterra ( ₹350 crore).

Reliance asked to prioritise jobs for land-losing families Patil urged Reliance Group to give preference in recruitment to families that had surrendered their land for the manufacturing facility.

He said eligible members of these families should be considered first, followed by candidates from within a 25-km radius of the plant and then qualified applicants from across Vijayapura district.

The minister also called for all Category C and D posts at the facility to be filled by local candidates.

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The project is expected to create employment opportunities in the district, with 2,000 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs projected.

Food processing, horticulture among investment priorities Patil said Vijayapura had the infrastructure and agricultural output required to support food-processing industries.

The district is a major producer of horticultural crops, including pomegranates, lemons and grapes, while its water infrastructure could support further industrial expansion.

He urged Reliance to explore opportunities in food processing and consider expanding its operations in the district.

"Our farmers are ready to cultivate whatever crops industries require. Therefore, there will be no shortage of raw materials," he said.

The minister said the government was also planning to establish a manufacturing unit of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the maker of Mysore Sandal Soap, in Vijayapura.

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Government looks beyond Bengaluru for investments Patil said the state was also holding investment-related discussions with companies such as Meta Group and Tonbo Imaging, which operates in the aerospace and defence sector.

He noted that investors often preferred Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, while other states were offering more attractive facilities to businesses.

"Most investors prefer Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. However, it is essential to promote industrial development in regions beyond the State capital," he said.

The government was working to address investor concerns and encourage industrial development across Karnataka, he added.

Patil said Vijayapura's development strategy would focus on irrigation, horticulture and industry, with the first two sectors already established and the government now looking to strengthen the industrial base.

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With inputs from PTI.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.