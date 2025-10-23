Reliance may ‘completely halt’ Russian oil purchases; ‘massive cuts’ in crude imports likely after US sanctions: Report

India is likely to make massive cuts in crude imports from its biggest supplier, Russia, due to sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, refining sources said on Thursday.
Reliance Industries Ltd, the top Indian buyer of Russian oil, is planning to sharply reduce or completely halt crude imports from Moscow, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.