Reliance may ‘completely halt’ Russian oil purchases; ‘massive cuts’ in crude imports likely after US sanctions: Report

Reliance Industries Ltd, the top Indian buyer of Russian oil, is planning to sharply reduce or completely halt crude imports from Moscow, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Published23 Oct 2025, 11:05 AM IST
India is likely to make massive cuts in crude imports from its biggest supplier, Russia, due to sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, refining sources said on Thursday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the top Indian buyer of Russian oil, is planning to sharply reduce or completely halt crude imports from Moscow, two sources familiar with the matter said.

