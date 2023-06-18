Reliance may earn $10-15 bn revenue from new energy biz by 2030, says Bernstein3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance has announced forays into solar manufacturing as well as hydrogen
Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries could earn $10-15 billion from its new energy business spanning solar to hydrogen but will need acquisitions or partnerships to make up for limited expertise in technology, according to a report by Sanford C Bernstein.
