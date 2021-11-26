Reliance  may slice up oil-to-chemical biz to unlock value

“As RIL progressively transitions to renewables as its primary source of energy, more syngas will become available for upgradation to high-value chemicals, including C1 chemicals (compounds containing one carbon atom) and hydrogen. Further, the carbon dioxide released during the production of hydrogen is highly concentrated and easy to capture. These steps will help sharply reduce the carbon footprint of the Jamnagar complex," RIL said in the statement.

