Home / Companies / News /  Reliance names new cricket league teams MI Cape Town and MI Emirates

Reliance names new cricket league teams MI Cape Town and MI Emirates

The new entities take the Mumbai Indians identity and weave in the local influence
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Varuni Khosla

The names of the two teams MI Cape Town and MI Emirates were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, Reliance said

Reliance Industries Limited, the owner of Mumbai Indians, on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identities of its two new T20 cricket franchises joining the Mumbai Indians ‘One Family’. MI Emirates’ in UAE’s International League T20 and ‘MI Cape Town’ in Cricket South Africa T20 League are the team names that will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team. The names of the two teams, the company said, were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based. The teams, ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates" and ‘MY Cape Town’ respectively, are dedicated to fans across both the Emirates and Cape Town. The new entities take the Mumbai Indians identity and weave in the local influence, it added. The global expansion of ‘One Family’ will bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights,“ said Nita M. Ambani, director of Reliance Industries.In 2020, the overall valuation of the IPL ecosystem stood at 45,800 crore, down from 47,500 crore in 2019, according to a report by Duff & Phelps titled the IPL Brand Valuation Report 2020.

