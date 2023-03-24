Reliance names V Srikanth as new CFO, Alok Agarwal appointed as Senior Advisor-to Chairman2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The company said current CFO Alok Agarwal, will move to the new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries from 1 June, 2023.
Reliance Industries on Friday announced that it has appointment of Venkatachari Srikanth, 56, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), from 1 June, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×