Reliance Industries' board of directors in a meeting held on 24 March,2023, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee appointed Srikanth Venkatachari as CFO. He has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Alok Agarwal since 2011. Srikanth has been with RIL for the last 14 years.

