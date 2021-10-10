After REC, RIL acquires 40% stake in SP Group's Sterling & Wilson Solar

As the first step of the deal, Reliance New Energy Solar will get a preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares (equivalent to 15.46 per cent of the post- preferential share capital) at a price of ₹375 per share for approximately ₹1,100 crore. Then it will acquire 1.84 crore equity shares or 9.7 per cent post preferential share capital from Shapoorji Pallonji & Company at a price of ₹375 per share; and then thirdly it will go for public offer to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares, representing 25.9 per cent in accordance with Sebi takeover regulations. After all this, the RIL arm will hold 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar, the joint statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}