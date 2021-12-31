Reliance to acquire UK's battery tech provider Faradion for £100 million

With its patented sodium-ion battery technology, Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies and is based out of Sheffield and Oxford in United Kingdom. As Faradion has competitively superior, strategic, wide-reaching and extensive IP portfolios covering several aspects of sodium-ion technology, Reliance will use it at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar, India.