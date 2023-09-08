Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Reliance, NVIDIA partner to advance artificial intelligence in India

1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 03:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The execution of AI computing data centers will be managed by Jio.

A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries limited on 8 September announced to partner with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA to advance artificial intelligence in India, reported CNBC-TV18.

The partnership is being done to boost India's artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip ambitions. Apart from this, the partnership will help develop indigenous foundation large language model trained on the nation's diverse languages and tailored for generative Al applications, added Moneycontrol.

As per the partnership, NVIDIA will provide access to its Al supercomputing service and most advanced chips, while Reliance Jio will take care of execution and implementation.

The execution of AI computing data centers will be managed by Reliance Jio.

As per details, the AI infra will be hosted by data centers that will expand to 2,000 MW.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art Al supercomputers in India," MC quoted NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang as saying.

"India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced Al computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative Al applications made in India, for the people of India," he added.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 03:43 PM IST
