Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance offers 375/share to acquire 25.9% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar

Reliance offers 375/share to acquire 25.9% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar

Premium
The shares will be acquired from the public shareholders by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Livemint

The 4.91 crore shares constitute 25.9% equity stake or the entire public holding in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Group firm Reliance New Energy Solar has offered 375 per share to acquire 4.91 crore shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar for over 1,840 crore.

Reliance Group firm Reliance New Energy Solar has offered 375 per share to acquire 4.91 crore shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar for over 1,840 crore.

The 4.91 crore shares constitute 25.9 per cent equity stake or the entire public holding in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in a regulatory filing.

The 4.91 crore shares constitute 25.9 per cent equity stake or the entire public holding in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), the other Reliance Group firms which would be persons acting in concert (PAC) are Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Ventures Ltd, according to the draft letter of open offer.

As per the filing, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd has issued a "draft letter of offer for open offer for acquisition of up to 4,91,37,420 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rupee one each representing the entire public shareholding constituting 25.90 per cent of the emerging Voting Capital of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd..."

The shares will be acquired from the public shareholders by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd together with Reliance Industries Ltd (PAC 1) and Reliance Ventures Ltd (PAC 2), the filing added.

On October 10, the company had announced that RNESL had executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala and Sterling and SWSL to acquire 40 per cent stake post-money in SWSL through a series of transactions.

RNESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!