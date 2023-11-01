Reliance opens Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, seeks to redefine luxury

MUMBAI: The Reliance group on Wednesday opened the country's largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, in Mumbai, seeking to redefine luxury in the heart of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spread across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet and encompassing four expansive levels, the mall currently boasts 24 luxury brand outlets, with plans to introduce an additional 42 between November and April, including several notable international debuts in the Indian market.

The Jio World Plaza, besides being a luxury shopping destination, stands out as an architectural marvel. US-based TVS and the Reliance team have designed the plaza which was inspired by the lotus flower and elements of nature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flagship stores of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Dior, Bulgari, and Muji drew attention with their imposing presence, while international brands such as Valentino, Versace, and Tiffany & Co. are preparing to open their doors soon.

Store managers and staff noted a steady surge in footfall, with more and more visitors, including luxury aficionados and fashion enthusiasts, arriving by the hour.

A representative of Paul & Shark, renowned Italian luxury fashion brand specializing in yachting-inspired clothing and accessories, said the plaza features the brand's first-ever global experiential ice room. Here, customers have the opportunity to try on the brand's jackets that range from ₹70,000 to ₹2 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manager of Muji India said, "This is our largest store in India, spanning an impressive 12,000 square feet, with a dedicated team of 30 executives serving our customers. Awareness is no longer an issue, as buyers are well-informed about their preferences and actively visiting our stores."

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, a luxury connoisseur and founder and president, The Horologists, who was at the Plaza on 31 October for an invite-only preview, said, “It's a welcomed development for the luxury industry. The growth of India's luxury market hinges on the establishment of luxury malls."

Talking about how in China, the market saw substantial growth primarily due to the presence of such malls, with numerous real estate players investing in these ventures, he said the launch of Jio World Plaza marks the initial step towards establishing that kind of luxury ecosystem in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While Delhi boasts of DLF Emporio, if we're talking about creating a comprehensive luxury ecosystem, it starts here. The mall has been in the works for an extended period, and it houses a diverse array of brands. It's a well-rounded mix, and even though some stores are yet to open, the range is impressive. The infrastructure is excellent, and the launch event was high-profile. Some brands have already sold high-priced products, and I believe the momentum will continue through Diwali. As most of the stores open by December, we'll witness the full-fledged emergence of the luxury moment. Personally, I find Louis Vuitton to be the most outstanding store, offering a comprehensive range and an impressive selection. Bvlgari is also noteworthy for its scale and grandeur."

He added that beyond real estate and amenities, it's essential to have a skilled workforce. “Who will be the ambassadors of these brands? I visited approximately ten stores and had conversations with the staff. While they come from diverse backgrounds, I was pleasantly surprised by their knowledge and enthusiasm. The expansion of the luxury retail workforce is crucial."

The debut of Jio World Plaza aligns with India's burgeoning affluent consumer demographic. As per the 2023 'Wealth Report' from Knight Frank, India is poised to witness a remarkable surge in its ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), with a net worth exceeding $30 million, projecting a 58.4% growth in the segment over the next five years, expecting the number to reach 19,119 by 2027. Additionally, the billionaire count is on track to rise from 161 in 2022 to 195 in 2027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent years have seen a growing global brand presence in India, characterized by high-profile fashion events and the introduction of exclusive collections.

