Reliance partners with Meta's Facebook to develop AI services, plans to set up 70:30 joint venture — Details here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that its subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, will form a joint venture company with Facebook Overseas, Inc., a wholly owned arm of Meta Platforms, Inc. The new entity, named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), will focus on “developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services”, according to a company statement released on Saturday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Reliance assessing impact of UK, US curbs on Russian oil import

As per the amended and restated joint venture agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold 70 per cent, while Facebook will own the remaining 30 per cent stake in REIL. The two partners have jointly committed an initial investment of approximately ₹855 crore, marking a significant collaboration between two of the world's largest conglomerates.

Reliance-Facebook JV REIL was officially incorporated in India on October 24, 2025, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence. The company will serve as the joint venture vehicle for the partnership with Facebook. Reliance Intelligence has subscribed to 20,00,000 equity shares, amounting to ₹2 crore towards the initial capital.

“Reliance Intelligence will invest an amount of ₹2 crore towards initial subscription of 20,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each,” the release noted.

Advertisement

Also Read | Reliance's oil imports from Russia to take a hit after US sanctions on top firms

RIL clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and none of its promoters or group companies have any direct or indirect interest in the deal. The company also stated that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation of REIL.

“The transaction does not fall within related party transaction and none of the Company's promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the above transaction,” the release said.

The intimation regarding the incorporation was received from Reliance Intelligence on October 24, 2025, at 1:19 p.m. (IST). The company said this step follows its earlier disclosures made on August 29, 2025, and September 10, 2025.

Through this partnership, both companies aim to strengthen their enterprise technology capabilities and explore opportunities in AI-based solutions for businesses.

Advertisement

Also Read | Reliance Q2 results: 5 key highlights from RIL Q2 earnings

The development highlights the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in enterprise solutions and signals a strategic move by both firms to position themselves in this emerging field.

Reliance Q2 Results Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹22,092 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, driven by strong performances across its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C), digital services, and retail businesses.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹2,83,548 crore, while quarterly consolidated EBITDA grew 14.6 per cent to ₹50,367 crore. The growth was supported by higher throughput in the O2C segment, strong consumer demand, and continued traction in Jio's digital operations.

Advertisement

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2QFY26 led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6% growth on a Y-o-Y basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic-focused portfolio and structural growth in Indian economy.”