Reliance teams up with Murali’s Ceylon Beverage1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The agreement may also grant Reliance Consumer distribution rights for Sri-Lanka based Ceylon Beverage’s energy drinks and juices in India, expanding its presence in the nation’s ₹67,000 crore beverage market
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has signed up former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s Ceylon Beverage International as the contract packaging partner for the Campa Cola beverage brand’s canning operations.
