Reliance plans to take Campa Cola overseas

NEW DELHI :Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is gearing up to introduce beverage brand Campa Cola to international markets, starting with regions in Asia and Africa, the company said on Monday.

The firm is the packaged consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).

Addressing shareholders at its 46th annual general meeting, Isha Mukesh Ambani, the director of RRVL, said consumers have embraced Campa Cola since its roll-out in parts of India earlier this year.

“We are scaling it up further in India, and have started work to take it global, starting with Asia and Africa," she said. The brand is yet to be rolled out across India. In 2022, RIL acquired Campa Cola, once a popular substitute for established cola brands, from the New Delhi-based Pure Drinks Ltd.

Mint earlier reported that RCPL had signed up cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s Ceylon Beverage International as the contract packaging partner for Campa Cola beverage’s canning operations. People in the know said the company is also expanding bottling capacity for the brand in India.

RCPL has been scaling consumer products portfolio across beverages, daily staples, cookies and personal care via owned and partner brands as well as acquired firms.

“We launched our FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) business with the vision to provide world-class products at affordable prices... to make heritage brands contemporary for Indian consumers, keeping the age-old brand promise intact," Ambani said. “We have acquired and partnered with several such brands like Campa Cola, Sosyo and Lotus."

The company has also partnered General Mills for Bugles and Maliban for biscuits. “These will be our rich and premium offerings to discerning Indian consumers," she said.

In FY23, RRVL posted a revenue of ₹2.6 trillion, up 30% on-year.

Last week, Qatar Investment Authority invested $ 1 billion in RRVL for an 1% equity stake nearly doubling the company’s valuation in less than three years.