Reliance Power unit secures 350 MW solar and storage project, eyes 2.5 GW clean energy pipeline

New Delhi: Reliance NU Energies, a subsidiary of Reliance Power Ltd, has secured a 350 MW solar power project integrated with a 175 MW/700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) through a competitive bidding process by state-run SJVN.

Once operational, the project will add 600 MWp of solar PV capacity and 700 MWh of storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio, taking its total clean energy pipeline to 2.5 GWp of solar and over 2.5 GWh of BESS, Reliance Power said in a statement on Monday.

The winning tariff was set at ₹3.33 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), fixed for 25 years. Reliance NU Energies is awaiting the letter of award (LoA) from SJVN.

The project is part of a larger 1,200 MW solar and 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender floated by SJVN, a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU). The tender, oversubscribed more than four times, attracted 19 bidders, with 18 qualifying for the e-reverse auction, underscoring strong interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

The awarded project mandates a minimum four-hour daily discharge window, ensuring reliable peak power delivery to state discoms. It will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, where the developer independently owns and operates the facility.

Separately, another Reliance Power unit, Reliance NU Suntech Private Ltd, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) to develop Asia’s largest integrated solar and BESS project. The project, with a capacity of 930 MW of solar power paired with 465 MW/1,860 MWh of BESS, will entail an investment of up to ₹10,000 crore.

