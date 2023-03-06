Reliance preps beauty app Tira; 1st store opens in Apr2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:14 AM IST
- The company’s entry is set to heat up competition in the beauty retailing market
NEW DELHI : Reliance Retail’s beauty app Tira is set to go live for customers in coming weeks after the retailer opened up the app for employees last month. Tira branded stores selling skin care and cosmetic products are set to open, too, with the first store expected to open in Mumbai in April.
