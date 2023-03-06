Reliance preps beauty app Tira; 1st store opens in Apr

“We are bringing it (beauty concept) under the official umbrella of beauty. We have launched Tira for employees, a site called tirabeauty.com," Subramaniam V., managing director, Reliance Retail Ltd, said on the sidelines of an event organized by industry body FICCI in the capital on Monday. The site will open for consumers “very soon". The first store will come up by end March or early April in Mumbai, Subramaniam said.