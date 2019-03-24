New Delhi: The promoter group entity of Reliance Infrastructure has pledged 1.56% of the company's shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Reliance Project Ventures and Management Pvt Ltd had on March 6 pledged 41 lakh shares.

With this pledge, the total pledged shares by the promoter entity stands at 35.37% of the total share capital in the company.

Reliance Infrastructure's lender IndusInd Bank had invoked 50 lakh pledged shares, or 1.96% stake, in the company on March 8.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.