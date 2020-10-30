Home >Companies >News >Reliance Q2 retail revenue falls 5%
Reliance Retail and Future Group’s network could contribute 8-10% of sales revenue for top FMCG players.mint (MINT_PRINT)
Reliance Retail and Future Group’s network could contribute 8-10% of sales revenue for top FMCG players.mint (MINT_PRINT)

Reliance Q2 retail revenue falls 5%

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 08:34 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • Increased footfall and store openings have contributed to the rebound in retail revenues, the company said

Reliance’s retail arm reported revenue of 39,199 crore in the September quarter, down nearly 5% from the 41,223 crore it reported in the year-ago period, but better than the 31,633 crore reported in the June 2020 quarter. Operating revenue (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was 2009 crore in the quarter, compared to 2330 crore in the year-ago period.

“Increased footfall and store openings have contributed to the rebound in retail revenues, with 85% of stores now open," V. Srikanth, joint chief financial officer of RIL, said in an online press conference. “Our activity level in retail will return to pre-covid levels this (Q3) quarter."

Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit of 10,602 crore in Q2, compared to 11,352 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout