Reliance Q2 retail revenue falls 5%
- Increased footfall and store openings have contributed to the rebound in retail revenues, the company said
Reliance’s retail arm reported revenue of ₹39,199 crore in the September quarter, down nearly 5% from the ₹41,223 crore it reported in the year-ago period, but better than the ₹31,633 crore reported in the June 2020 quarter. Operating revenue (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was ₹2009 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹2330 crore in the year-ago period.
“Increased footfall and store openings have contributed to the rebound in retail revenues, with 85% of stores now open," V. Srikanth, joint chief financial officer of RIL, said in an online press conference. “Our activity level in retail will return to pre-covid levels this (Q3) quarter."
Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit of ₹10,602 crore in Q2, compared to ₹11,352 crore in the year-ago period.
