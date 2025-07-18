Reliance Retail Acquires Home Appliances Brand Kelvinator

Reliance Retail Ltd on Friday announced the acquisition of the home appliances brand Kelvinator for India from the Swedish manufacturer Electrolux AB after holding manufacturing and distribution rights for the brand since 2019.

This takeover strengthens Reliance Retail's presence in the consumer electronics market, wherein it already operates the well-known chain of electronics stores, Reliance Digital.

The Electrolux Group brand has a long legacy in India. It entered the market in the 1960s and achieved iconic status in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, “The Coolest One”.

However, in 1995, Whirlpool of India Ltd acquired Kelvinator India Ltd to enter the refrigerator market. In 2019, Kelvinator made a comeback in India after Reliance Retail signed an exclusive and long-term brand licensing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution deal with Electrolux.

The brand already sells refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, etc., via the Retail Digital store network and other retailers and e-commerce platforms. Reliance Digital operates over 400 stores in the country.

“Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready. The Kelvinator acquisition marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers,” said Isha M. Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

"With Kelvinator now firmly integrated into its formidable ecosystem, Reliance Retail is strategically positioned to accelerate category growth, deepen consumer engagement, and unlock substantial long-term opportunities within India's dynamic consumer durables market,” she added.

India’s consumer durables industry accounts for approximately 0.6% of the nation's gross domestic product, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%, reaching a market size of ₹3 trillion by 2029, according to EY's 2024 estimates.

The move reinforces Reliance Retail's ambition to not only anticipate but meet the evolving demands of the Indian consumer, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in the retail landscape, said a company statement.

India's electronics markets include large companies such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Whirlpool, and Panasonic.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 19,340 stores and digital commerce platforms in the grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma categories.