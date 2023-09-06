Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma brand1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The partnership will see the brand grow into new categories such as personal care and baby furniture, children’s story books and an animated series
New Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Wednesday said it has signed a joint venture agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Ed-a-Mamma, a kid and maternity-wear brand founded by actor Alia Bhatt.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message