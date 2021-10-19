Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in designer Ritu Kumar’s firm

He, however, said, RRVL, through its subsidiaries, has the experience of building and nurturing global luxury to premium brands in the country and has a commitment to Indian craftsmanship. "I call this a partnership and not an acquisition. Fashion requires patient money. In fact, anything that is of substance would require that. And that's what we bring to the table. This is also a strategic investment because this is a business that we truly understand every facet of right from real estate to training people, the supply chain, the craft and marketing," he said.