Reliance Retail adds 1.5 lakh employees in 2021-22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The retail business was the leading job creation vertical hiring over 1,50,000 employees across various functions of the business; this is more than twice the jobs created in the previous financial year, said Reliance Retail
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Retail Retail—the business housing the retail interests of Reliance Industries Ltd.,—added over 1,50,000 employees in fiscal 2021-22. This was a 70% jump in workforce compared to a year ago period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Retail Retail—the business housing the retail interests of Reliance Industries Ltd.,—added over 1,50,000 employees in fiscal 2021-22. This was a 70% jump in workforce compared to a year ago period.
“The retail business was the leading job creation vertical hiring over 1,50,000 employees across various functions of the business; this is more than twice the jobs created in the previous financial year," said Gaurav Jain, head, strategy and business development, Reliance Retail.
“The retail business was the leading job creation vertical hiring over 1,50,000 employees across various functions of the business; this is more than twice the jobs created in the previous financial year," said Gaurav Jain, head, strategy and business development, Reliance Retail.
Store level and direct store and field operations are absorbing almost 90% of the new workforce, Jain said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company that runs retail operations across formats such as fashion, grocery, electronics, e-commerce, jewelry among others—also transferred over 25,000 employees of Future Group as part of takeover of the latter’s stores.
The addition of new employees takes the retailer’s total staff strength to over 3,61,000 employees—both off roll and on roll, the company said.
“Business growth to generate livelihood opportunities across non-metros, tier 2, tier 3 towns and beyond. Enhance workforce to support expansion of physical store network, digital and new commerce," said Jain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of March 2021 employee strength of Reliance’s retail business was at 2,08,000.
In March 2022 Reliance Retail breached the 15,000 outlet count; for the full years revenues touched ₹1,99,704 crore.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail delivered its best-ever quarterly revenues even surpassing the festive quarter performance, the company said in its March quarter earnings on Friday. “The headwinds posed by the covid-19 situation in January were offset by the robust growth in February and March as the business leveraged festive events and early setting of summer season," it said. Net profit for the quarter was ₹2,139 crore lower by 4.8% year-on-year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reliance Retail opened 793 stores, adding 3.1 million square feet of warehousing and fulfillment space during the quarter.
Its consumer electronics business has delivered a strong performance across its stores driven by recovery of mall stores and continued uptick in small towns.
“In line with the rapid expansion, a high proportion of these jobs—over two-thirds of the jobs will be in the non-metros, the tier 2 and 3 towns and beyond where the business is rapidly expanding its physical store network as well as digital and new commerce platforms," said Jain.