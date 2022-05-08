Reliance Retail adds 1.5 lakh employees in 2021-22

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail delivered its best-ever quarterly revenues even surpassing the festive quarter performance, the company said in its March quarter earnings on Friday. “The headwinds posed by the covid-19 situation in January were offset by the robust growth in February and March as the business leveraged festive events and early setting of summer season," it said. Net profit for the quarter was ₹2,139 crore lower by 4.8% year-on-year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}