Reliance retail arm acquires control of Insight Cosmetics. Updated: 05 Sep 2022
Insight Cosmetics was launched by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Dinesh Jain in 2001
NEW DELHI : Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has bought a controlling stake in makeup and personal care brand Insight Cosmetics, said two people aware of the deal, marking the entry of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned company into the cosmetic business.