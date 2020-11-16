Reliance retail arm buys Urban Ladder

Urban Ladder, in particular, has had a rough ride in recent years. Founded by Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa in 2012, the company raised more than ₹700 crore from top venture capital funds such as Sequoia Capital, SAIF Partners, Kalaari Capital and hedge fund Steadview Capital. But after its Series E round two years ago, it struggled to raise funds. Last November, it raised ₹15 crore, though some of its investors did not participate in the round.