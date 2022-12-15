Reliance Retail arm launches FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat. Details here

Reliance Retail Ventures-backed FMCG firm, Reliance Consumer Products on Thursday launched its indigenous made for-India consumer packaged goods brand, 'Independence' in Gujarat. The company introduced the brand to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad.
Reliance Retail Ventures-backed FMCG firm, Reliance Consumer Products on Thursday launched its indigenous made for-India consumer packaged goods brand, 'Independence' in Gujarat. The company introduced the brand to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad.
As per the release, Independence brand offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods, and other daily essentials.
As per the release, Independence brand offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods, and other daily essentials.
Isha Ambani, Director, of Reliance Retail Ventures said, "I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods, and other daily need products."
Isha Ambani, Director, of Reliance Retail Ventures said, "I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods, and other daily need products."
She added, "the brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians."
She added, "the brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians."
Reliance Consumer aims to empower Indians with indigenously developed products. Also, the FMCG player is planning to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market" state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand.
Reliance Consumer aims to empower Indians with indigenously developed products. Also, the FMCG player is planning to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market" state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand.
Further, Reliance Consumer plans to make 'Independence' launch an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and kiranas in India. The brand's products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.
Further, Reliance Consumer plans to make 'Independence' launch an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and kiranas in India. The brand's products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.
Notably, Reliance Consumer is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high-quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities.
Notably, Reliance Consumer is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high-quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities.
It added, the high decibel integrated launch announcement is supported with on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television ads.
It added, the high decibel integrated launch announcement is supported with on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television ads.
In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.
In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.
Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of giant Reliance Industries and the holding company of all the retail businesses under the RIL group.
Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of giant Reliance Industries and the holding company of all the retail businesses under the RIL group.
Through its subsidiaries, Reliance Retail operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners with over 2 million merchants across Grocery, Electronics, Apparel, Pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care.
Through its subsidiaries, Reliance Retail operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners with over 2 million merchants across Grocery, Electronics, Apparel, Pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.