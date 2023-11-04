Reliance Retail bags Sephora India rights: 5 key things to know about the global beauty giant
Reliance Retail, which launched its own beauty retail platform called Tira in April to take on the likes of Nykaa and the Tata Group, will now take over Sephora's 26 stores in India from Arvind Fashions.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is tying up with global beauty giant Sephora to operate the beauty chain's stores in India and help expand Sephora's presence in the country's beauty and cosmetics market.
