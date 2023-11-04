Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is tying up with global beauty giant Sephora to operate the beauty chain's stores in India and help expand Sephora's presence in the country's beauty and cosmetics market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's largest retailer - which launched its own beauty retail platform called Tira in April to take on the likes of Nykaa and the Tata Group, will now take over Sephora's 26 stores in India from Arvind Fashions.

The transaction has been done at enterprise value of ₹216 crore toward the sale of the entire equity stake and repayment of loans. The purchase consideration the toward sale of entire equity stake is ₹99.02 crore.

With this, Sephora has severed its eight-year-old partnership with Arvind Fashions Ltd and switched to Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of RRVL. The new partnership gives RRVL exclusive rights to build up Sephora’s presence in India across channels and add to the retailer’s existing beauty portfolio under its Tira retail brand.

Here are top 5 things about Sephora - the global beauty retailer: -Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products with nearly 340 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection, and includes beauty products such as cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions and haircare.

-LVMH is Sephora' parent organization. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton or LVMH is a French multinational holding and conglomerate specializing in luxury goods, headquartered in Paris.

-The beauty chain also retails luxury brands such as Dior and Tom Ford offline and online and recently became the exclusive retailer for pop star Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand in India.

-Sephora launched its own all access tablet and smartphone application in 2016 Designed 'made manifest' by Dennis Hornstra, a software and application designer for Apple. It can be seen as an augmented reality platform. Pocket Contour, one of the digital programs that was rolled out, teaches users how to contour their skin step-by-step depending on their face shape

-Sephora first entered India in 2012 but has had limited success scaling up its business over the last decade. "Rising affluence, increasing urbanisation and the proliferation of social media have driven greater awareness of self-care and beauty, unlocking major opportunities for prestige beauty," said Alia Gogi., President, Sephora Asia.

