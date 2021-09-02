Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance Retail completes acquisition of Just Dial

Reliance Retail completes acquisition of Just Dial

Premium
Just Dial founder V.S.S. Mani will continue to lead the business-to-business (B2B) search engine as its managing director and chief executive officer.
1 min read . 07:39 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • RRVL on July 20, acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of 10 each of Just Dial at a price of 1,020/- per equity share from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility, said RIL

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has taken sole control of Just Dial Limited in accordance with the SEBI takeover regulations with effect from September 1, 2021, the company said today.

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has taken sole control of Just Dial Limited in accordance with the SEBI takeover regulations with effect from September 1, 2021, the company said today.

"RRVL on July 20, acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of 10 each of Just Dial at a price of 1,020/- per equity share from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility. The acquisition represents 15.63% of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial," said RIL in a statement today.

"RRVL on July 20, acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of 10 each of Just Dial at a price of 1,020/- per equity share from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility. The acquisition represents 15.63% of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial," said RIL in a statement today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Reliance Retail will be classified as a promoter of Just Dial post this deal.

On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of 10 each at a price of 1022.25 per equity share (including a premium of 1012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35% of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL.

Just Dial founder V.S.S. Mani will continue to lead the business-to-business (B2B) search engine as its managing director and chief executive officer.

The transaction will help RRVL leverage Just Dial’s existing database of 30.4 million listings and its existing consumer traffic of 129.1 million quarterly unique users (as of 31 March).

Just Dial’s search engine platform provides search-related services to users across India through multiple platforms such as websites, apps, over the telephone, and text messages.

The company recently launched its B2B marketplace platform JD Mart, which is aimed at enabling millions of manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to become internet-ready in the post-covid era, get new customers and sell their products online.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China economist is rare voice of caution on ‘common prosperity’

Premium

If you want an exciting Ferrari, skip the Portofino M

Premium

Sensex over 300 points higher, Dow Futures down 10 points

Premium

Four Indian companies in the exploding drone market

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!