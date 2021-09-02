Reliance Retail completes acquisition of Just Dial

"RRVL on July 20, acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of ₹10 each of Just Dial at a price of ₹1,020/- per equity share from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility. The acquisition represents 15.63% of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial," said RIL in a statement today.

