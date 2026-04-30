Reliance Retail expands beauty portfolio with acquisition of Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand ‘Anomaly’ — What we know

Reliance Retail today announced that it has acquired actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' haircare brand ‘Anomaly’, including its brand assets, digital properties and trademarks, in a move that significantly expands its beauty portfolio, the company said in a statement on 30 April.

Founded in 2021, Anomaly is a clean, vegan, high performance haircare brand offered at an accessible price point, the release said. It added that the brand has strong international presence with distribution across key global markets.

“Through this acquisition, Reliance Retail brings full ownership of the brand’s intellectual property and digital ecosystem into its portfolio, enabling it to scale Anomaly through its expansive retail network and omnichannel platforms. The move aligns with Reliance Retail’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care category, leveraging its offline footprint and digital commerce platforms, including Tira, to accelerate brand growth and enhance consumer accessibility,” the statement added.

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(This is a breaking story, more updates to come…)