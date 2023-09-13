comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Retail in talks with Gulf, Singapore funds on $1.5 billion investment: Report
Reliance Retail in talks with Gulf, Singapore funds on $1.5 billion investment: Report

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:39 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Retail is in talks with existing investors including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for combined new investments of around $1.5 billion, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3380DPremium
A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3380D

