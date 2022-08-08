Reliance Retail invests 30,000 cr in FY22, customer base climbs 193 mn

Reliance Retail made investments to the tune of ₹30,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). The company built capabilities through organic growth, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships in the fiscal. Also, the Reliance Industries-backed company continued to invest in network and infrastructure expansion as well as strengthening its Digital and New Commerce capabilities. RIL announced Reliance Retail funding for FY22 in their annual report for the fiscal.

