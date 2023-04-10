Reliance Retail, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:45 PM IST
- Reliance Retail, WHSmith Travel Limited, Jindal Power Limited, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited, Gordon Brothers-led consortium, Sahara Enterprises are among 49 companies that have submitted their EoIs for Future Retail
Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd has released a provisional list of eligible prospective resolution applicants, which have submitted their expression of interest to submit a resolution plan.
