“The following entities, which have submitted their expression of interest to submit a resolution plan as prospective resolution applicants for Future Retail Limited ('Corporate Debtor') pursuant to the Form G and ‘Invitation to submit Expressions of Interest’ (’IEOI'), each dated 23rd March 2023 published by the Resolution Professional, are included in the provisional list of eligible prospective resolution applicants in terms of Regulation 36A(10) of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 ('CIRP Regulations')," the company said in a filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}