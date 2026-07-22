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Reliance Retail launches AJIO Beauty: Online omnichannel platform, quick delivery options — Here's all we know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published22 Jul 2026, 05:25 PM IST
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Reliance Retail today launched AJIO Beauty, expanding its beauty and personal care segment and strengthening its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem.
Reliance Retail today launched AJIO Beauty, expanding its beauty and personal care segment and strengthening its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem. (Pixabay / Representative Image)
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Reliance Retail today announced the launch of AJIO Beauty, expanding the online shopping platform's presence in the beauty, skincare, haircare, fragrances and personal care segments.

In a statement on 22 July, Reliance Retail said the move will strengthen its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem by bringing together its omnichannel beauty platform Tira with AJIO's fashion-first customer base and digital reach.

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Reliance Retail launches AJIO Beauty — Key highlights

  • AJIO Beauty's portfolio spans from value to bridge-to-luxury, premium and luxury beauty, bringing together skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body, personal care and beauty accessories in one destination.

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  • Customers will find products from more than 1,500 homegrown and global brands, with nationwide delivery to over 19000 pin codes.
  • Customers in eligible cities will also have AJIO Rush facility for convenience and quick service delivery options.
  • “Fashion and beauty are increasingly converging as consumers look to express their personal style more holistically. With AJIO Beauty, we are extending AJIO's fashion-first philosophy into the beauty space, creating a destination where customers can discover products that complement their individuality and lifestyle,” a spokesperson for AJIO, in the release said.

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  • The statement added that AJIO Beauty combines AJIO's fashion-first experience with Tira's beauty expertise within Reliance Retail's ecosystem into a platform providing beauty products, brands and curated recommendations, making it easier for customers to create and express their personal style.

About Reliance Retail business

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries (RIL) group.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an omnichannel network of 20,169 stores and digital commerce platforms across the consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and grocery consumption baskets with a registered customer base of over 396 million customers as of 30 June 2026.

RRVL recorded a gross revenue of 3,70,026 crore with an EBITDA of 27,033 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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Reliance Retail plans to expand online business

Earlier this month during the company's earnings call, RRVL CFO Dinesh Taluja said they plan to ‘rapidly’ scale online business, expand dark stores and strengthen omni-channel capabilities, PTI reported. He added that the company plans to evaluate markets and focus investments accordingly.

Taluja added that RRVL expects these investments to translate into higher margins and earnings growth and outlined a three-year roadmap. He said the retailer will invest in the infrastructure of JioMart and omni-channel reach across platforms, even as margins have come under pressure from rising technology and dark-store investments.

“We are looking at growing our online businesses pretty rapidly during this year. We will expand dark stores. We will grow our omni-channel platforms. We will grow JioMart,” Taluja said.

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Besides, it will also focus on improving the operational metrics around availability, speed, and reliability with a market-by-market focus on achieving positive unit economics. “Each market, the unit economics, we need to have a clear path to positive unit economics. Accordingly, we are evaluating each and every market and focusing our investments, in that manner,” he added.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

BusinessReliance Retail Ltd
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