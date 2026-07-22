Reliance Retail launches AJIO Beauty: Online omnichannel platform, quick delivery options — Here's all we know

Reliance Retail today announced the launch of AJIO Beauty, expanding the online shopping platform's presence in the beauty, skincare, haircare, fragrances and personal care segments.
In a statement on 22 July, Reliance Retail said the move will strengthen its fashion and lifestyle ecosystem by bringing together its omnichannel beauty platform Tira with AJIO's fashion-first customer base and digital reach.
Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries (RIL) group.
RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an omnichannel network of 20,169 stores and digital commerce platforms across the consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and grocery consumption baskets with a registered customer base of over 396 million customers as of 30 June 2026.
RRVL recorded a gross revenue of ₹3,70,026 crore with an EBITDA of ₹27,033 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.
Earlier this month during the company's earnings call, RRVL CFO Dinesh Taluja said they plan to ‘rapidly’ scale online business, expand dark stores and strengthen omni-channel capabilities, PTI reported. He added that the company plans to evaluate markets and focus investments accordingly.
Taluja added that RRVL expects these investments to translate into higher margins and earnings growth and outlined a three-year roadmap. He said the retailer will invest in the infrastructure of JioMart and omni-channel reach across platforms, even as margins have come under pressure from rising technology and dark-store investments.
“We are looking at growing our online businesses pretty rapidly during this year. We will expand dark stores. We will grow our omni-channel platforms. We will grow JioMart,” Taluja said.
Besides, it will also focus on improving the operational metrics around availability, speed, and reliability with a market-by-market focus on achieving positive unit economics. “Each market, the unit economics, we need to have a clear path to positive unit economics. Accordingly, we are evaluating each and every market and focusing our investments, in that manner,” he added.