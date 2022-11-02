Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business2 min read . 05:58 AM IST
- According to Reliance Retail, Xlerate will cater to the requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey
Reliance Retail has launched an athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business. The Reliance India Limited (RIL)'s subsidiary has signed up cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
According to the company, Xlerate will cater to the requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey. “It offers them a wide variety of high-quality, functionally superior sporting merchandise and footwear that deliver industry-leading style and convenience," Reliance Retail said.
Xlerate's product will start at ₹699, and has something on offer for every price segment, the company added.
The sports utilities offered by Xlerate include sports shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, and apparel such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories. The company said Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business.
Any retailer in India, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business.
Speaking on the Xlerate launch, Akhilesh Prasad, President, and CEO for Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, "Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles. The campaign "Don't Brake, Xlerate" reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals, and apparel."
Hardik Pandya said, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. Their brand ideology, 'Don't brake, Xlerate', resonates with my philosophy in life, to continue working hard with self-belief and intensity. I have always had a never-give-up attitude and it's exciting to see that today's youth also believes in the same outlook, which Xlerate also truly exemplifies. So, my message to the youth is - no matter what, don't stop. Don't brake, Xlerate."
AJIO Business, the new-commerce arm of Reliance Retail, partners with retailers and merchants across the country to empower them with an extensive portfolio of 5000-plus fashion and lifestyle brands, the company said.
