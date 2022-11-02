Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Hardik Pandya said, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. Their brand ideology, 'Don't brake, Xlerate', resonates with my philosophy in life, to continue working hard with self-belief and intensity. I have always had a never-give-up attitude and it's exciting to see that today's youth also believes in the same outlook, which Xlerate also truly exemplifies. So, my message to the youth is - no matter what, don't stop. Don't brake, Xlerate."