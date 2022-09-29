Reliance Retail launches fashion stores under Azorte brand

The merchandise available in the stores will be a combination of private labels created specifically for the format. The stores may also stock third-party brands in categories such as perfumes and accessories.
New Delhi: Reliance Retail on Thursday announced the launch of fashion and lifestyle stores under the Azorte brand that will sell mid-to-premium fashion merchandise.
“Azorte will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The first Azorte store opened its doors at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru. The company plans to ramp up the chain’s presence across key markets over the coming months. Meanwhile, shoppers can also buy goods online on Reliance Retail’s Ajio e-commerce platform.
Azorte, a house of brands with a curated collection, is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio that has adopted a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments. The stores will house both own and co-created lines, the company said.
With the format, Reliance Retail is tapping into the fast-growing mid-premium fashion segment, said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail. “Millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. Azorte offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience," said Prasad.
The stores will offer western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home and beauty.