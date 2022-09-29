Reliance Retail launches fashion stores under Azorte brand

With the format, Reliance Retail is tapping into the fast-growing mid-premium fashion segment, said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail. “Millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. Azorte offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience," said Prasad.

