Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:49 PM IST
- Reliance Retail announced the launch of Tira app and website, along with opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Reliance Retail on Wednesday said it has launched an omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, that would provide beauty enthusiasts in India with a seamless and personalized shopping experience.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×