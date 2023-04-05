Reliance Retail on Wednesday said it has launched an omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, that would provide beauty enthusiasts in India with a seamless and personalized shopping experience.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of Tira app and website, along with opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Tira is the go-to place for global and home-grown brands, which it offers through its omnichannel retail concept, driven by technology and customized experiences, said the company.

“We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India," said Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.

Tira stores will be beauty destinations with a focus on curated services and the best-inclass consumer experience provided by highly trained Tira beauty advisors.

"The store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalize and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs," said Reliance Retail in its statement.

In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalize purchases. Tira will also be the first specialty beauty retailer in India to launch the FRAGRANCE FINDER.

While, Tira’s online platform would showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will have the widest range of colour cosmetics for consumers to try on from their homes.