Reliance Retail partners Innoviti to enable digital rupee payment in stores
The Reserve Bank of India on 1 December launched a pilot for retail digital rupee (e ₹ R) with four banks in four cities, a month after testing the wholesale CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)
New Delhi: Innoviti Technologies, a payments-focused financial-tech firm, in collaboration with Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Thursday announced the introduction of in-store payments via Digital Rupee-Retail.
