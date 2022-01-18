OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Retail picks 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for 983 crore
Listen to this article

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for $132 million.

The latest investment pushes Addverb’s valuation to the range of $265 million to $270 million according to reports.

MINT PREMIUM See All

India-based Addverb will use the fresh funds to fuel its expansion plans into Europe and America and enable the firm to set up its robotics manufacturing facility in India, which will be completely automated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout