Reliance Retail picks 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for 983 crore

India-based Addverb will use the fresh funds to fuel its expansion plans into Europe and America and enable the firm to set up its robotics manufacturing facility in India, which will be completely automated
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for $132 million.
The latest investment pushes Addverb’s valuation to the range of $265 million to $270 million according to reports.
