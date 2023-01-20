Reliance Retail profit up 6.2%; acquires Centro Footwear2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:20 PM IST
The company’s revenue from operations grew 18.6% year-on-year to touch ₹60,096 crore.
NEW DELHI :
Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 6.2% jump in December quarter profit at ₹2,400 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew 18.6% year-on-year to touch ₹60,096 crore.
